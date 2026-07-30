Experts: Trading Panel EA

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Trading Panel EA:
Pro Manager is an all-in-one MT5 trading assistant built for prop firm and professional traders. Execute trades faster, manage positions smarter, control risk efficiently, and automate daily trading tasks with powerful tools such as Break-even, Average TP, Magic Number management, and Auto Grid.
Author: Nhat Vy Vu