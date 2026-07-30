MT5 App for Apple Silicon
Hello everyone! I am using Mac Studio which uses Apple Silicon chip -- the current MT5 App I use is for Mac with Intel chip. Does anyone know whether MT5 Mac App is available for Apple Silicon chip? If yes, where do I get it?
- Installation on Mac OS - For Advanced Users - Getting Started
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