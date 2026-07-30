Feature Request: 2D Free Chart Scrolling (Canvas Pan) in MT5 WebTrader
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello MetaQuotes Team,
I am a frequent user of MT5 WebTrader and would like to suggest a usability improvement regarding chart navigation.
Currently, chart scrolling in the Web version is primarily restricted to horizontal timeline navigation. In contrast, the MT5 Mobile App offers a very smooth and intuitive 2D chart panning (rolling) experience, allowing traders to freely drag the chart horizontally and vertically (time and price scales together) without needing to manually scale the vertical axis first.
Proposed Enhancement:
Enable smooth, free-form 2D chart dragging/panning in WebTrader (similar to the touch-drag behavior in the mobile app or middle-click panning in TradingView).
Allow traders to easily scroll through both price levels and time ranges simultaneously using simple mouse click-and-drag.
This small UX update would significantly improve chart analysis, scalping, and overall trading experience for web users.
Thank you for your hard work and continuous improvements!
Best regards,