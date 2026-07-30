Discussing the article: "CSV Data Analysis (Part 7): Statistical Robustness Testing on MQL5 CSV Exports with Monte Carlo Simulation"
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Check out the new article: CSV Data Analysis (Part 7): Statistical Robustness Testing on MQL5 CSV Exports with Monte Carlo Simulation.
A statistically significant backtest is not proof of a robust edge. This article presents a three-part validation battery in Python that consumes an MQL5 trade-level CSV export. A sign-randomization permutation test evaluates whether the Sortino reflects real directional skill, bootstrap BCa intervals assess metric stability, and Monte Carlo trade-order shuffling tests sequence dependence of drawdowns. The results feed a five-condition framework for deployment decisions.
A standard backtest is deterministic: it evaluates a fixed algorithm on a finite historical dataset and produces one performance implementation for a single sequence of market conditions. Determinism ensures repeatability, but it limits retrospective analysis. A single historical run cannot tell whether the result is representative or an outlier among plausible alternatives. For example, a favorable Sortino Ratio may reflect a genuine structural edge, or it may merely be the product of a specific trade sequence that minimized the calculation's downside deviation denominator. Distinguishing between a durable edge and statistical luck requires analytical machinery that evaluates a distribution of potential outcomes rather than a single observed path.
To address this limitation, this article introduces a statistical validation battery consisting of three distinct analytical methods. Permutation testing evaluates whether the observed strategy performance significantly exceeds what chance would produce in the absence of a directional edge. Bootstrap resampling assesses the stability of the performance metrics across alternative, plausible variations of the underlying trade data. Finally, Monte Carlo trade-sequence shuffling randomizes execution order. This shows whether the equity curve and drawdown depend on the historical win/loss sequence or on the trades themselves.
Combined, these three methodologies form a validation framework to evaluate historical performance integrity. The system integrates with the trade-level CSV export pipeline from earlier articles. Developers can run the full battery on any output strategy without changing the Expert Advisor logic.
Author: Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul