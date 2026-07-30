My positions on mT5 are closing on their own
My positions on mT5 are closing on their own what can i do about it
Test454865SDD:
My positions on mT5 are closing on their own what can i do about it
My positions on mT5 are closing on their own what can i do about it
wow. this is a technical forum. we need much evidence to what you say before anyone can help you. How can you expect any help without any?
we can not see your screen, we can not read your mind and our crystal balls are cracked and broken.remember that your broker is ALWAYS your first point of contact, then if their response does not explain it, then, you create a post here with images and logs and txt files. and when required and requested -- the code of your ea.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register