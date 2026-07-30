My positions on mT5 are closing on their own

New comment
 
My positions on mT5 are closing on their own what can i do about it 
 
Test454865SDD:
My positions on mT5 are closing on their own what can i do about it 

wow. this is a technical forum. we need much evidence to what you say before anyone can help you. How can you expect any help without any?

we can not see your screen, we can not read your mind and our crystal balls are cracked and broken.

remember that your broker is ALWAYS your first point of contact, then if their response does not explain it, then, you create a post here with images and logs and txt files. and when required and requested -- the code of your ea.
New comment