Feature request: Profit in money AND points columns
Can we have separate points and money columns for profit in the trading list so we don't have to switch the display from one to the other when we want to see the other value at a glance
- Depth of Market - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Testing Visualization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- Depth of Market - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
Guy Eastwood:
Can we have separate points and money columns for profit in the trading list so we don't have to switch the display from one to the other when we want to see the other value at a glance
Can we have separate points and money columns for profit in the trading list so we don't have to switch the display from one to the other when we want to see the other value at a glance
For now at least, consider using this indicator that I had the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant code:
Files:
iExposurePro_MT5.mq5 21 kb
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