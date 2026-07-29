Feature request: Profit in money AND points columns

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Can we have separate points and money columns for profit in the trading list so we don't have to switch the display from one to the other when we want to see the other value at a glance
 
Guy Eastwood:
Can we have separate points and money columns for profit in the trading list so we don't have to switch the display from one to the other when we want to see the other value at a glance

For now at least, consider using this indicator that I had the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant code:

account_info

Note: The indicator was coded for my high resolution wide screen monitor. Adjust the spacing inputs to your liking.
Files:
iExposurePro_MT5.mq5  21 kb
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