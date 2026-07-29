Discussing the article: "Bison Algorithm (BIA)"
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Check out the new article: Bison Algorithm (BIA).
In search of a better optimization method, this article introduces the Bison Algorithm (BIA), a swarm-inspired population-based optimization algorithm designed for solving continuous problems with a single objective function. The key features of BIA are two fundamental principles borrowed from the behavior of bison: the ability to move dynamically and a defensive strategy. The algorithm was developed by Czech researchers in 2017 and published in the Lecture Notes in Computer Science (Springer) in 2019.
Bison are amazing animals with great endurance and strength. They are capable of developing high speed and maintaining it for half an hour. When surrounded by predators, they tend to form a circle, with the strongest individuals on the perimeter and the rest of the herd tending to move inside to take a safe position.
These two behavioral patterns were modeled in the Bison Algorithm and applied as an optimization technique. The first aspect, "speed and endurance," allows the algorithm's agents to explore the search space broadly, exploring new and potentially optimal areas. The second aspect, the "defensive circle," models a local search and stabilization mechanism, where agents gather around the most promising solutions, protecting them from premature rejection and refining their positions. Now let's see how this actually works in the algorithm.
Author: Andrey Dik