Is Hedging the Key to a Robust Expert Advisor?
I would like to start a technical discussion about Expert Advisors for algorithmic trading.
I believe that identifying the market trend is certainly important, regardless of the approach used (price action, technical indicators, neural networks, etc.). However, I have the impression that the real determining factor in an EA's robustness is how it manages losing positions.
More specifically, I am referring to hedging systems designed to manage and recover unfavorable positions, rather than simply closing them with a stop loss.
In your opinion, can a well-designed hedging system have a greater impact on an Expert Advisor's overall performance than the entry logic itself? Or do you believe that the quality of the entry signal remains the most important factor?
From a technical perspective, this is my view:
* If an EA has no statistical edge, or a negative one, a hedging system alone cannot turn it into a profitable long-term strategy.
* On the other hand, if an EA already has a statistical edge in identifying trading opportunities, an effective hedging strategy can reduce drawdown, improve loss recovery, and produce a more stable equity curve.
* The real challenge is designing a hedging system that does not simply postpone losses by increasing market exposure, but instead takes advantage of market movements to manage and close recovery cycles efficiently.
I would be interested in hearing your technical opinions and experiences on this topic.
If I walked into a proprietary a trading office and told them that my strategy includes buying and selling the same instrument simulataneously, they would laugh/throw me out onto the street. "Direct hedging" is washout. Professional traders engage in cross-instrument and/or cross-market hedging─not direct hedging.
If your strategy includes trading in all "phases" of a market, the proper tactic for a ranging phase is to conditionally deploy fast price reversal entry logic.
In every type of hedging strategy, every profitable trade is reduced by a loss─with the goal of eliminating risk. That's fine for a hedge fund that has a billion dollars, but not so good for the average retail trader who has a small account.
If you manually hedge your losses, you'd go crazy. But if you tell a robot to do this by counting the negative pips of the main trade, then it would trigger a hedge of an equal and opposite trade, which would close each time at an overall breakeven = 0 (profit from the main trade + profit from the hedge trade), or at an overall breakeven = 10 (profit of $10). Maybe the system could work. What do you say? Just give it a try.?
Been there, done that, prior to the direct hedging ban in my jurisdiction. Although I still have access to direct hedging via "simulated accounts" (out-of-country), I still don't directly hedge because:
- A hedge of an equal and opposite trade will almost certainly result in a loss. The spread is basically the house's edge. Unlike the case for a single round trade, two trades incur twice the spread. Also, long and short swaps are rarely, if ever, equal. If I hold through the daily close, it's a crapshoot. Of course, this all assumes some type of mean reversion is permanently at play in the markets─which is not the case.
- As result thereof, the chickens come to roost when price inevitably goes on a directional tear during such a hedge. In this case, a short-term hedge turns into a long-term hold and hope. I refer to that as being "married" to a direct hedge, wherein swaps turn into a bigger crapshoot. At that point, the only hope is to scalp my way out in one direction to cover the losses incurred by eventually closing all trades. Hmm... If that works, why in the heck did I directly hedge in the first place?
Been there, done that, prior to the direct hedging ban in my jurisdiction. Although I still have access to direct hedging via "simulated accounts" (out-of-country), I still don't directly hedge because:
- A hedge of an equal and opposite trade will almost certainly result in a loss. The spread is basically the house's edge. Unlike the case for a single round trade, two trades incur twice the spread. Also, long and short swaps are rarely, if ever, equal. If I hold through the daily close, it's a crapshoot. Of course, this all assumes some type of mean reversion is permanently at play in the markets─which is not the case.
- As result thereof, the chickens come to roost when price inevitably goes on a directional tear during such a hedge. In this case, a short-term hedge turns into a long-term hold and hope. I refer to that as being "married" to a direct hedge, wherein swaps turn into a bigger crapshoot. At that point, the only hope is to scalp my way out in one direction to cover the losses incurred by eventually closing all trades. Hmm... If that works, why in the heck did I directly hedge in the first place?
As I was saying before: a well-designed robot generates this coverage, to then close it at breakeven, also taking into account swaps and spreads, but this would be a transitory situation, because the main operation already has the path marked by a trading system that is believed to have to close it at take profit.
Do you have such a "well-designed robot" or is that a hypothetical statement?
I only ask because again, I don't see how it is possible to breakeven, let alone profit, from two equal and opposite trades having a net negative (loss) gap between them.
If you mean that the robot waits for each trade to, independently of each other, move into profit and the robot closes each trade at different times, then the robot becomes unhedged. Again I say, why directly hedge in the first place?
The trick is to choose when to close the hedge and return to trading of the main strategy.
Do you mean that you close the counter-strategic trade, or you close both trades and wait for a fresh strategic entry condition?
Can the counter-strategic trade be "reopened," or are both hedge trades one-and-done?(I'm struggling to imagine a series of potential scenarios that wouldn't create chaos).
Ah ha. I see. You did an unannounced edit in your Post #2 versus your previous Post #2, which is quoted in my Post #3. As a minor housekeeping matter, it's customary to type "Edit: ..." when you retroactively edit a post in the Forum.
As the scenario has changed, "equal and opposite trade" has been replaced with "basket." In this new scenario, my Post #1 is on-point:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is Hedging the Key to a Robust Expert Advisor?
Ryan L Johnson, 2026.07.29 13:56
If I walked into a proprietary a trading office and told them that my strategy includes buying and selling the same instrument simulataneously, they would laugh/throw me out onto the street. "Direct hedging" is washout. Professional traders engage in cross-instrument and/or cross-market hedging─not direct hedging.
then i suggest that you search google. This topic has already been discussed at length all over the world and all over the web many many times -- and about many many different versions of hedges.
Asking open ended questions and discussion topics only guarantees responses from sellers fishing for click bait.
Do you mean that you close the counter-strategic trade, or you close both trades and wait for a fresh strategic entry condition?
Can the counter-strategic trade be "reopened," or are both hedge trades one-and-done?(I'm struggling to imagine a series of potential scenarios that wouldn't create chaos).
since i use hedges to manage my trades, then i can do either/or depending on the market conditions. Generally the losing side is closed and the profit side is allowed to continue in profit trend, but only for as long as it takes to recover the losses of the open trades. Only very rarely is the profit side allowed to stay open "for profits sake". It is only used to manage and decrease the drawdown of open trades until a trend emerges -- as you said -- and the main strategy is allowed to resume trading as normal again.
Chaos does not happen because the hedge is done by the ea and not by an emotional head.
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I would like to start a technical discussion about Expert Advisors for algorithmic trading.
I believe that identifying the market trend is certainly important, regardless of the approach used (price action, technical indicators, neural networks, etc.). However, I have the impression that the real determining factor in an EA's robustness is how it manages losing positions.
More specifically, I am referring to hedging systems designed to manage and recover unfavorable positions, rather than simply closing them with a stop loss.
In your opinion, can a well-designed hedging system have a greater impact on an Expert Advisor's overall performance than the entry logic itself? Or do you believe that the quality of the entry signal remains the most important factor?
From a technical perspective, this is my view:
* If an EA has no statistical edge, or a negative one, a hedging system alone cannot turn it into a profitable long-term strategy.
* On the other hand, if an EA already has a statistical edge in identifying trading opportunities, an effective hedging strategy can reduce drawdown, improve loss recovery, and produce a more stable equity curve.
* The real challenge is designing a hedging system that does not simply postpone losses by increasing market exposure, but instead takes advantage of market movements to manage and close recovery cycles efficiently.
I would be interested in hearing your technical opinions and experiences on this topic.