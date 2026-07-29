Block unprofitable Robot EA sellers with a maximum of 3 stars in their feedback.
Hello everyone, I wanted to know if there is a possibility that MQL5 can block sellers of Robot EAs and indicators that have published products that are not profitable at all and have caused many users to lose money, and whose rating is only 3 stars.
- Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- A scientific approach to the development of trading algorithms
- Grid and martingale: what are they and how to use them?
Antonio Villanueva:
Hello everyone, I wanted to know if there is a possibility that MQL5 can block sellers of Robot EAs and indicators that have published products that are not profitable at all and have caused many users to lose money, and whose rating is only 3 stars.
Hello everyone, I wanted to know if there is a possibility that MQL5 can block sellers of Robot EAs and indicators that have published products that are not profitable at all and have caused many users to lose money, and whose rating is only 3 stars.
Within the wide realm of reality, yes, it is possbile. The more appropriate question is whether it is likely, and the answer to that question is no.
If you're into buying trading EA's on the mql5.com Market (good luck), just tell MT5's AI Assistant to show you "the best" EA's listed in the mql5.com Market. Just for kicks, I tested that. 3 stars or less were excluded.
A maximum of 3 stars, and you think 5 is any better 🤣🤣🤣.
how about no stars at all?
How about the 5 star sellers which sell martingale , grid and optimized EA's for a regime? They make a lot of money and when their EA is starting to blow accounts the robot is removed or even the seller disappear. Many also cook the live signal by making deposits so the equity curve to look good. Negative reviews removed by the buyers after a refund and a small bonus etc etc. Unfortunately 5 stars does not equal profitability in the long term so don't be so quick to judge.
No
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan #:Metaquotes market in a nutshell , Buyer beware !!!.
How about the 5 star sellers which sell martingale , grid and optimized EA's for a regime? They make a lot of money and when their EA is starting to blow accounts the robot is removed or even the seller disappear. Many also cook the live signal by making deposits so the equity curve to look good. Negative reviews removed by the buyers after a refund and a small bonus etc etc. Unfortunately 5 stars does not equal profitability in the long term so don't be so quick to judge.
How about the 5 star sellers which sell martingale , grid and optimized EA's for a regime? They make a lot of money and when their EA is starting to blow accounts the robot is removed or even the seller disappear. Many also cook the live signal by making deposits so the equity curve to look good. Negative reviews removed by the buyers after a refund and a small bonus etc etc. Unfortunately 5 stars does not equal profitability in the long term so don't be so quick to judge.
Víctor Paul Hamilton # :Hi, you're right in what you say, I've seen several EAs that have had 5 stars and when they start to stop being profitable and the reviews drop, they remove the EA from sale and put the same EA on sale but with a different name.
El mercado de Metaquotes en pocas palabras: ¡¡¡Comprador, ten cuidado!!!
El mercado de Metaquotes en pocas palabras: ¡¡¡Comprador, ten cuidado!!!
Antonio Villanueva #:Yeah and you are not allowed to put the same EA up again in the rules but somehow they do . You could only do such things in a complicit environment , As if it is all connected and not a few charlatans evading capture . On the outside looking in that's the way it seems ,You think that would be bad for business , having a certain reputation , unless you like it that way ! ,and the majority of your intake comes from such nefarious endeavours .
Hi, you're right in what you say, I've seen several EAs that have had 5 stars and when they start to stop being profitable and the reviews drop, they remove the EA from sale and put the same EA on sale but with a different name.
Hi, you're right in what you say, I've seen several EAs that have had 5 stars and when they start to stop being profitable and the reviews drop, they remove the EA from sale and put the same EA on sale but with a different name.
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan #:Unfortunately, the platform works to favor this behavior
How about the 5 star sellers which sell martingale , grid and optimized EA's for a regime? They make a lot of money and when their EA is starting to blow accounts the robot is removed or even the seller disappear. Many also cook the live signal by making deposits so the equity curve to look good. Negative reviews removed by the buyers after a refund and a small bonus etc etc. Unfortunately 5 stars does not equal profitability in the long term so don't be so quick to judge.
How about the 5 star sellers which sell martingale , grid and optimized EA's for a regime? They make a lot of money and when their EA is starting to blow accounts the robot is removed or even the seller disappear. Many also cook the live signal by making deposits so the equity curve to look good. Negative reviews removed by the buyers after a refund and a small bonus etc etc. Unfortunately 5 stars does not equal profitability in the long term so don't be so quick to judge.
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