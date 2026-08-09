Indicators: Channel Sun Signals

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Channel Sun Signals:

Overview Channel Sun Signals plots an adaptive, triangular-weighted moving-average channel (a center line plus an upper and lower band) around price, and marks potential reversal points where price pierces a band and then closes back inside it. It is built on the same "band-break-then-reversal" logic used by classic TMA/CG-style channel indicators, but rewritten natively for MT5 — including its own multi-timeframe engine that does not rely on iCustom() or an external .ex5 file, so the indicator works standalone once compiled.

Channel Sun Signals

Author: Marian Beceanu

 
signals repaint
 
Andrei Alcaza #:
signals repaint
Signal only after close (no repainting)... chose true.
 

Find this option on inputs properties of the indicator and choose "Signal only after band is fully stable (true no-repaint...) = true"

And then put two instances of this indicator one on TF M15 and another on Daily (D1) or other your preferences.

 
Husain Dana #:
Signal only after close (no repainting)... chose true.
You are right Andrei 
even with "no repaint" option, the channel bands keep on repainting
 
Beautiful setup with a very good visual guide on Take Profit while trading manually. Nice job! 
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