Indicators: Channel Sun Signals
signals repaint
Find this option on inputs properties of the indicator and choose "Signal only after band is fully stable (true no-repaint...) = true"
And then put two instances of this indicator one on TF M15 and another on Daily (D1) or other your preferences.
Beautiful setup with a very good visual guide on Take Profit while trading manually. Nice job!
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Channel Sun Signals:
Overview Channel Sun Signals plots an adaptive, triangular-weighted moving-average channel (a center line plus an upper and lower band) around price, and marks potential reversal points where price pierces a band and then closes back inside it. It is built on the same "band-break-then-reversal" logic used by classic TMA/CG-style channel indicators, but rewritten natively for MT5 — including its own multi-timeframe engine that does not rely on iCustom() or an external .ex5 file, so the indicator works standalone once compiled.
Author: Marian Beceanu