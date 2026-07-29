MetaEditor Color Settings Resets After PC Restart

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Good day, MQL5 community.

After updating MT5, the color settings in my MetaEditor changed. I customized them to my preferred theme, but every time I restart my PC, MetaEditor reverts to a default color setting shown below, which I find quite distracting.

HELP

Has anyone experienced this issue before? How can I make my customized color settings permanent so I don't have to reconfigure them after every shutdown or restart?

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Kudos to the MetaQuotes team for the new features in MetaEditor 5!

 
Chukwubuikem Okeke:

Good day, MQL5 community.

After updating MT5, the color settings in my MetaEditor changed. I customized them to my preferred theme, but every time I restart my PC, MetaEditor reverts to a default color setting shown below, which I find quite distracting.


Has anyone experienced this issue before? How can I make my customized color settings permanent so I don't have to reconfigure them after every shutdown or restart?

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Kudos to the MetaQuotes team for the new features in MetaEditor 5!

I'm experiencing the same issue. I haven't tried other colors in different functions, but I'm having trouble with the exact "Gray" color in the "Comment" function. Strangely, only the "Gray" color isn't saved, changing to a different color allows it to be saved.
 
Luu Tuan Trung #:
I'm experiencing the same issue. I haven't tried other colors in different functions, but I'm having trouble with the exact "Gray" color in the "Comment" function. Strangely, only the "Gray" color isn't saved, changing to a different color allows it to be saved.
This is not the same issue. Your issue with Gray has been fixed and will be available AFTER build 6069.
 
Chukwubuikem Okeke:

Good day, MQL5 community.

After updating MT5, the color settings in my MetaEditor changed. I customized them to my preferred theme, but every time I restart my PC, MetaEditor reverts to a default color setting shown below, which I find quite distracting.


Has anyone experienced this issue before? How can I make my customized color settings permanent so I don't have to reconfigure them after every shutdown or restart?

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Kudos to the MetaQuotes team for the new features in MetaEditor 5!

Not reproducible. 

1. Please post your config (see top of Journal log).

2. Try to delete (make a backup) metaeditor.ini in config folder.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Not reproducible. 

1. Please post your config (see top of Journal log).

2. Try to delete (make a backup) metaeditor.ini in config folder.


Good day, and thank you for your reply.
I found no metaeditor.ini in my config folder.

MetaEditor 5 Version: 5.00 build 6061. Thank you


CONFIGURATION

 
Chukwubuikem Okeke #:

Good day, and thank you for your reply.
I found no metaeditor.ini in my config folder.

MetaEditor 5 Version: 5.00 build 6061. Thank you



 
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