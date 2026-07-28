Discussing the article: "Adaptive Spread Monitoring and Order Gating in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Adaptive Spread Monitoring and Order Gating in MQL5.
This article presents a distribution-adaptive spread monitor for MQL5 that replaces fixed thresholds with a rolling histogram of each symbol's recent spread. It explains percentile estimation from bins, a four-state GREEN/YELLOW/RED/WARMING classification, and a CCanvas dashboard rendered from real histogram data. You will get a ready workflow for per-symbol order gating and controlled alerting via arm/disarm hysteresis plus cooldown, with a verification script and clear calibration and resolution limits.
Consider two instruments. EURUSD typically trades around 0.5 pips. GBPJPY typically trades around 1.5 pips. Both are gated by the same static threshold of 2 pips.
On EURUSD, a spike to 3 pips gets blocked correctly — three pips is six times normal. But on GBPJPY, the same threshold produces two failures at once: it blocks perfectly ordinary trading because GBPJPY's normal spread sits close to the line, while simultaneously letting through a spread of 1.8 pips without complaint, even though 1.8 is 20% above that instrument's own normal level.
Author: Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul