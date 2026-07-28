Feature Request for MT5 Mobile App
Hello Developers,
I have a minor problem. It is not so bad but it would be nice to be able to add and remove object display timeframes in some kind of settings point.
For example we can have trendlines displayed in so many timeframes:
M1, M2, M3, M4, and so on and so on.
Many of which I have never even used. If there were a central setting where one could add and remove those, similar to the terminal toolbar, it would be very practical. Try clicking them away for ten or so trendlines and it gets clearer.
It would be a minor task for an html/JavaScript programmer to add the functionality. What do you think?
- Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis
- Statements, code blocks, and functions
- Example of developing a program
In both mobile terminals, you can either set your own set of timeframes for the chart or select the displayed timeframes in the indicator and object settings.
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