confusing with optimization result !
Hi, I’m really confused.
In MetaTrader 5, I have a parameter named "astane" that I want to optimize.
The first time, I set it to start at 0.7 and go up to 0.8 with a step of 0.1.
The second time, I set it to start at 0.8 and go down to 0.7 with a step of -0.1.
The results differ significantly between the two tests!!!!
The modeling method is identical for both tests (set to "Every tick"), the testing timeframe is the same, and I am using the "Slow complete algorithm."
Please take a look at the screenshots.
I would appreciate your help.
Negative step values are excluded from the official Help page (https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization), so I question whether negative step values are valid in an Optimization.
Additionally, the following Simulated annealing algorithm uses custom code to detect negative step values:
Controlled optimization: Simulated annealing
Aleksey Zinovik, 2018.03.19 12:41The Strategy Tester in the MetaTrader 5 trading platform provides only two optimization options: complete search of parameters and genetic algorithm. This article proposes a new method for optimizing trading strategies — Simulated annealing. The method's algorithm, its implementation and integration into any Expert Advisor are considered. The developed algorithm is tested on the Moving Average EA.
bool AnnealingMethod::VerificationOfVal(double start,double end,double val) { if(start<end) { if((val>=start) && (val<=end)) return true; else return false; } else { if((val>=end) && (val<=start)) return true; else return false; } }
The method takes into account that the parameter changing step may be negative, therefore, it checks the condition "start<end".
|Your code
|Simplified
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if((val>=start) && (val<=end)) return true; else return false;
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return val>=start && val<=end;
|Your code
|Simplified
TBH, it's not my code so thank you on behalf of Aleksey Zinovik, the Author of the Article/code.
AI Assistant said it could be simplified to 😄:
bool AnnealingMethod::VerificationOfVal(double start, double end, double val) { return (val >= MathMin(start, end) && val <= MathMax(start, end)); }
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Hi, I’m really confused.
In MetaTrader 5, I have a parameter named "astane" that I want to optimize.
The first time, I set it to start at 0.7 and go up to 0.8 with a step of 0.1.
The second time, I set it to start at 0.8 and go down to 0.7 with a step of -0.1.
The results differ significantly between the two tests!!!!
The modeling method is identical for both tests (set to "Every tick"), the testing timeframe is the same, and I am using the "Slow complete algorithm."
Please take a look at the screenshots.
I would appreciate your help.