Discussing the article: "How to Test and Customize Built-in MQL5 Programs: Custom BullishBearish MeetingLines Stoch Expert Advisor"
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Check out the new article: How to Test and Customize Built-in MQL5 Programs: Custom BullishBearish MeetingLines Stoch Expert Advisor.
We demonstrate a practical customization path for a built-in MetaTrader 5 EA using BullishBearish MeetingLines Stoch. The workflow covers baseline testing in the Strategy Tester, parameter optimization, and code-level changes. Two modifications are implemented: exposing Stochastic thresholds as inputs and adding an optional Moving Average filter to limit counter‑trend signals. The article includes the full modified code for replication.
MetaTrader 5 already includes ready‑made Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts. Many traders treat these as finished tools: you launch them, and they work, but their results may not be that satisfactory. Built‑in EAs have one big advantage—the source MQL5 code is provided that you can customize.
In this article, we'll look at one example among many: the BullishBearish MeetingLines Stoch.mq5 Expert Advisor. By default, it searches for the Three Black Crows and Three White Soldiers candlestick patterns and confirms entries with stochastic signals. This is enough to understand how the built‑in EA works, how to test it in the Strategy Tester, and what can be improved.
There are two ways to customize it. The first is to work with the input parameters to find the best settings—this is simpler and safer as it requires no coding experience. The second is to open the source code and change the logic itself, which may include adding filters. In this case, I will demonstrate the Moving Average trend filter. By the end of this discussion, you will have a customized Expert Advisor and some basic knowledge on working with the available tools and modifying them in MQL5.
Author: Clemence Benjamin