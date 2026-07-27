Additional verification and different stats.
Yes, this is normal and usually happens to all sellers during their first withdrawals.
Work along the Service Desk to resolve this as soon as possible.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thank you so much for the reply... I was really concerned as the demo download stats and my products where not shown in my profile. I thought Service Desk only handles financial thing, can this issue be also resolved there?
Yes, this is normal and usually happens to all sellers during their first withdrawals.
Work along the Service Desk to resolve this as soon as possible.
Andrew Pun Magar #:
Thank you so much for the reply... I was really concerned as the demo download stats and my products where not shown in my profile. I thought Service Desk only handles financial thing, can this issue be also resolved there?
Thank you so much for the reply... I was really concerned as the demo download stats and my products where not shown in my profile. I thought Service Desk only handles financial thing, can this issue be also resolved there?
There was an issue with personal stats in profile pages, it has been fixed now.
You can only solve this through the Service Desk.
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I got this message in my Seller section, it has been couple of days:
I had few products and some demo downloads but in my profile the stats seems to show 0, what is happening? Mods?
Please let me know if you have faced something similar to this, is this usual thing?