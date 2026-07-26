Purchased indicator for mt4 by mistake and later received a credit. How do I use the credit?

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I purchased an indicator for mt4 by mistake instead of mt5 and received a credit. How do I use the credit to purchase a different indicator?
 
tidalwave:
I purchased an indicator for mt4 by mistake instead of mt5 and received a credit. How do I use the credit to purchase a different indicator?
Just stay logged into mql5.com, select a product or service, and follow the prompts to use your mql5.com wallet credit.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Just stay logged into mql5.com, select a product or service, and follow the prompts to use your mql5.com wallet credit.
Ok, thank you I will try that. 
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