Purchased indicator for mt4 by mistake and later received a credit. How do I use the credit?
I purchased an indicator for mt4 by mistake instead of mt5 and received a credit. How do I use the credit to purchase a different indicator?
tidalwave:Just stay logged into mql5.com, select a product or service, and follow the prompts to use your mql5.com wallet credit.
I purchased an indicator for mt4 by mistake instead of mt5 and received a credit. How do I use the credit to purchase a different indicator?
I purchased an indicator for mt4 by mistake instead of mt5 and received a credit. How do I use the credit to purchase a different indicator?
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