MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when code above the cursor is folded
**Subject: MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when code above cursor is folded**
**MetaTrader 5 Build:** 6060
**Problem:**
After the latest update, MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when a code block located above the current cursor position is folded/collapsed.
For example:
1. Open an Expert Advisor project containing classes.
2. Fold/collapse a code block located above the current editing position.
3. Move the cursor to code below the folded block.
4. Type an object followed by `.`.
5. Press `Ctrl + Space`.
No class members/functions are suggested.
If the folded code block above the cursor is expanded again, Auto Completion immediately starts working normally.
**Important observations:**
* Auto Completion works correctly in a new/simple file.
* `Ctrl + Space` works correctly when there is no folded code above the cursor.
* The problem is reproducible in my Expert Advisor project.
* Expanding the folded code restores Auto Completion immediately.
* The issue appears to be related to Code Folding and the MetaEditor code-completion/parser context.
**Expected behavior:**
Code Folding should not affect Auto Completion or semantic analysis of code located below the folded section.
**Actual behavior:**
When code above the cursor is folded, Auto Completion stops providing suggestions.
Please investigate the interaction between Code Folding and the Auto Completion/semantic analysis engine.
- Working with windows - Workspace
- Toolbox - Workspace
- Code profiling - Developing programs
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