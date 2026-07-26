MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when code above the cursor is folded

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**Subject: MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when code above cursor is folded**

**MetaTrader 5 Build:** 6060

**Problem:**

After the latest update, MetaEditor Auto Completion stops working when a code block located above the current cursor position is folded/collapsed.

For example:

1. Open an Expert Advisor project containing classes.
2. Fold/collapse a code block located above the current editing position.
3. Move the cursor to code below the folded block.
4. Type an object followed by `.`.
5. Press `Ctrl + Space`.

No class members/functions are suggested.

If the folded code block above the cursor is expanded again, Auto Completion immediately starts working normally.

**Important observations:**

* Auto Completion works correctly in a new/simple file.
* `Ctrl + Space` works correctly when there is no folded code above the cursor.
* The problem is reproducible in my Expert Advisor project.
* Expanding the folded code restores Auto Completion immediately.
* The issue appears to be related to Code Folding and the MetaEditor code-completion/parser context.

**Expected behavior:**

Code Folding should not affect Auto Completion or semantic analysis of code located below the folded section.

**Actual behavior:**

When code above the cursor is folded, Auto Completion stops providing suggestions.

Please investigate the interaction between Code Folding and the Auto Completion/semantic analysis engine.

 
Checked with 6063 as I don't have 6060 any more. This is not reproducible for me.
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