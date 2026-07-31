MT5 crashing after every backtesting

New comment
 
After I backtest for few minutes, my MT5 is crashing.......pls help.....I'm using MT5 on MacWine...
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
  • 2016.08.04
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC", "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks" using actual historical data.
 
gvr321:
After I backtest for few minutes, my MT5 is crashing.......pls help.....I'm using MT5 on MacWine...
Please post a screenshot of your Tester Journal... or the file.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Please post a screenshot of your Tester Journal... or the file.
Not showing any journal entries.....becoz after it crashes, I'm reopening it,,,,,,,,,
 
Nothing can be done with such "report". 
 
gvr321 #:
Not showing any journal entries.....becoz after it crashes, I'm reopening it,,,,,,,,,

Based on my research in another forum where users had a very similar issue, retroactively installing a previous Build of MT5 can help:

MT5-Last-Official-Release
MT5-Last-Official-Release
  • angevoyageur
  • forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Based on my research in another forum where users had a very similar issue, retroactively installing a previous Build of MT5 can help:

This should only be done once a problem is clearly identified as caused by a new build. It's certainly not yet the case here.
 
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
This should only be done once a problem is clearly identified as caused by a new build. It's certainly not yet the case here.

I agree. The OP has left us to basically take shots in the dark.

Based on my experience with two broker-dealers' MT5 terminals, Build 6061 has been pushed out as a Release version. Interestingly, the "Last-Official-Release" Builds exclude Build 6061. Therefore, Build 6061 appears to remain a Beta Build.

 
Dikshakami #:
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.

There are reasons other than an MT5 crash that are causing your backtest lag─given the fact that didn't mention any crash:

  • Running code that is inefficient in the Tester.
  • Testing on real ticks for 10 to 20 years.
  • A slow CPU.
  • A lack of a network farm.
IMHO, your question is better suited for another Forum thread.
 
Dikshakami #:
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
yes, I have the same problem when backtesting on 10year data.
 
what is the solution? I believe this started since you added Agentic AI on MT5.
12
New comment