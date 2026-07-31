MT5 crashing after every backtesting
After I backtest for few minutes, my MT5 is crashing.......pls help.....I'm using MT5 on MacWine...
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
- 2016.08.04
- www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC", "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks" using actual historical data.
Nothing can be done with such "report".
gvr321 #:
Not showing any journal entries.....becoz after it crashes, I'm reopening it,,,,,,,,,
Not showing any journal entries.....becoz after it crashes, I'm reopening it,,,,,,,,,
Based on my research in another forum where users had a very similar issue, retroactively installing a previous Build of MT5 can help:
MT5-Last-Official-Release
- angevoyageur
- forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
Alain Verleyen #:
This should only be done once a problem is clearly identified as caused by a new build. It's certainly not yet the case here.
This should only be done once a problem is clearly identified as caused by a new build. It's certainly not yet the case here.
I agree. The OP has left us to basically take shots in the dark.
Based on my experience with two broker-dealers' MT5 terminals, Build 6061 has been pushed out as a Release version. Interestingly, the "Last-Official-Release" Builds exclude Build 6061. Therefore, Build 6061 appears to remain a Beta Build.
Dikshakami #:
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
There are reasons other than an MT5 crash that are causing your backtest lag─given the fact that didn't mention any crash:
- Running code that is inefficient in the Tester.
- Testing on real ticks for 10 to 20 years.
- A slow CPU.
- A lack of a network farm.
Dikshakami #:yes, I have the same problem when backtesting on 10year data.
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
Heavy backtesting for like 10-20 years? My Macbook also lags if I do for that long time period.
what is the solution? I believe this started since you added Agentic AI on MT5.
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