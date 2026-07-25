Indicators: The Quantitative Microstructure Matrix (SMC / FVG / Z-Score Engine)
Quant-first approach to SMC that stands out: validating CHoCH on swing fractals only when tick volume exceeds the last 50 bars' mean by 1.5 standard deviations is a sensible filter against low-volume breaks, and caching HTF structure to avoid per-tick recalculation is the right call for multi-symbol scanning. The killzone filter plus D1 bias gate should cut a lot of counter-trend noise. It would help if the Z-score window and FVG noise threshold were exposed as inputs so strictness can be tuned per symbol.
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The Quantitative Microstructure Matrix (SMC / FVG / Z-Score Engine):
Stop trading retail noise. This is an institutional-grade, asynchronous multi-asset scanner. It combines True Fractal CHOCH, Z-Score volumetric anomalies, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) validation to detect high-probability Order Blocks without freezing your terminal.
Author: Wennide Mogore