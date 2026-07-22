MT5 not connecting
Jenggodude:It is highly recommended to use the portable version of MT5 instead of the standard installation. This helps avoid problems related to Windows updates or MT5's own updates, which can corrupt the file system and require a complete reinstallation of the platform with all the associated hassles and so on
My MT5 not connecting on my pc and android phone. Tried with several accounts and still the same result. Anyone can help me please.
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
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My MT5 not connecting on my pc and android phone. Tried with several accounts and still the same result. Anyone can help me please.