Why do Demo versions downloaded from the Market only work in the Strategy Tester?
Because if the demo versions you download from the MQL5.com Market could be attached properly on charts of demo accounts, you could have their opened trades copied to other real accounts.
So, their functionality is limited to backtesting in the Strategy Tester only.
Is this the normal/expected behavior for Demo versions in the Market?
Yes.
Should we (as sellers) upload a separate Demo version if we want users to be able to run it on demo accounts in real time?
No. That's prohibited by the Market rules.
What is the recommended way to provide a proper demo/test version to the community so they can evaluate the EA before purchasing?
I have seen EA's limited in some way with promotions of respective full-featured Market products in the CodeBase and in Articles. If that is prohibited as well, enforcement thereof is lax. A Moderator should chime in on this issue for clarification.
Because if the demo versions you download from the MQL5.com Market could be attached properly on charts of demo accounts, you could have their opened trades copied to other real accounts.
So, their functionality is limited to backtesting in the Strategy Tester only.
Hello everyone,
I have a question regarding how Demo versions work in the MQL5 Market.
When I download a Demo version of a paid Expert Advisor from the Market, it installs as a free/demo product. However, I noticed that this demo version only works in the Strategy Tester and does not run on a live chart in the terminal (even in a demo account).
I was under the impression that uploading a Demo version would allow potential buyers to test the EA properly on a demo account in real-time conditions, not just in the Strategy Tester.
Could someone please clarify:
- Is this the normal/expected behavior for Demo versions in the Market?
- Should we (as sellers) upload a separate Demo version if we want users to be able to run it on demo accounts in real time?
- What is the recommended way to provide a proper demo/test version to the community so they can evaluate the EA before purchasing?
I didn't realize this limitation until now, and I think many other developers and buyers might have the same question.
Thank you in advance for any clarification or advice from experienced sellers or MetaQuotes team members.
Best regards, [Lungile Mbanjwa]
Demo EAs on MQL5 Market are intentionally limited to the Strategy Tester. This is normal behavior and helps developers protect their products while allowing users to evaluate performance before purchasing... but one thing i am facing is that most ea in mql5 work better in demo acct but when it comes to real acct, they work other way round
Demo EAs on MQL5 Market are intentionally limited to the Strategy Tester. This is normal behavior and helps developers protect their products while allowing users to evaluate performance before purchasing... but one thing i am facing is that most ea in mql5 work better in demo acct but when it comes to real acct, they work other way round
I personally run the same EA on both demo and real accounts and also share the same signals from it. In my experience, the signals are identical on both accounts. I believe the demo and real accounts work the same way. The difference in results is simply because every EA has winning streaks and losing streaks. It’s just a matter of timing — sometimes the EA hits a good period on the demo account and a bad period on the real account (or the other way around).
I would like to hear from other users and developers:
- Do you also notice that many EAs work better on demo than on real accounts?
- Do you agree that the difference is mostly due to natural streaks rather than differences between demo and real environments?
- What has been your real experience?
Looking forward to your opinions.
Thank you
I personally run the same EA on both demo and real accounts and also share the same signals from it. In my experience, the signals are identical on both accounts. I believe the demo and real accounts work the same way. The difference in results is simply because every EA has winning streaks and losing streaks. It’s just a matter of timing — sometimes the EA hits a good period on the demo account and a bad period on the real account (or the other way around).
I would like to hear from other users and developers:
- Do you also notice that many EAs work better on demo than on real accounts?
- Do you agree that the difference is mostly due to natural streaks rather than differences between demo and real environments?
- What has been your real experience?
Looking forward to your opinions.
Thank you
I personally run the same EA on both demo and real accounts and also share the same signals from it. In my experience, the signals are identical on both accounts. I believe the demo and real accounts work the same way. The difference in results is simply because every EA has winning streaks and losing streaks. It’s just a matter of timing — sometimes the EA hits a good period on the demo account and a bad period on the real account (or the other way around).
I would like to hear from other users and developers:
- Do you also notice that many EAs work better on demo than on real accounts?
- Do you agree that the difference is mostly due to natural streaks rather than differences between demo and real environments?
- What has been your real experience?
Looking forward to your opinions.
Thank you
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Hello everyone,
I have a question regarding how Demo versions work in the MQL5 Market.
When I download a Demo version of a paid Expert Advisor from the Market, it installs as a free/demo product. However, I noticed that this demo version only works in the Strategy Tester and does not run on a live chart in the terminal (even in a demo account).
I was under the impression that uploading a Demo version would allow potential buyers to test the EA properly on a demo account in real-time conditions, not just in the Strategy Tester.
Could someone please clarify:
I didn't realize this limitation until now, and I think many other developers and buyers might have the same question.
Thank you in advance for any clarification or advice from experienced sellers or MetaQuotes team members.
Best regards, [Lungile Mbanjwa]