Discussing the article: "Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA)"

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Check out the new article: Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA).

The article presents a new metaheuristic method based on the hunting strategies of Australian dingoes: group attack, chase, and scavenging. Let's see how the Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA) performs algorithmically.

In this article, we will introduce the Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA) developed in 2021 by an international team of researchers led by Hernán Peraza-Vázquez. Their work was published in the journal Mathematical Problems in Engineering (DOI: 10.1155/2021/9107547).

The algorithm is inspired by the hunting behavior of Australian dingoes (Canis lupus dingo), Australia's largest predatory land mammal. Dingoes exhibit complex social behavior and use different hunting strategies depending on the size and type of prey.


Author: Andrey Dik

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