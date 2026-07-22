Heiken Ashi Indicator

New comment
 

Good Morning,


I am asking for some help in finding a standard Heiken Ashi indicator that is displayed away from the price chart in some sort of histogram type scenario. Basically a simple traffic light system along the bottom of the chart for example.

Thanks for your help in advance.


P

 
 
Files:
Heiken_Ashi_.mq5  4 kb
 

changes in the indicator code included in the standard terminal delivery:

#property indicator_separate_window


New comment