Heiken Ashi Indicator
Files:
Heiken_Ashi_.mq5 4 kb
changes in the indicator code included in the standard terminal delivery:
#property indicator_separate_window
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good Morning,
I am asking for some help in finding a standard Heiken Ashi indicator that is displayed away from the price chart in some sort of histogram type scenario. Basically a simple traffic light system along the bottom of the chart for example.
Thanks for your help in advance.
P