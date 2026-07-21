Indicators: Asian Session Breakout / BhanuCodeLab
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Asian Session Breakout / BhanuCodeLab:
Asian Session Breakout identifies the price range formed during the Asian trading session and monitors how price behaves after that session ends. The Asian High and Asian Low remain extended until the end of the broker trading day. This makes the range useful as an intraday support-and-resistance zone during the European and US sessions. A compact dashboard displays the current range values, configured session time, breakout status, breakout confirmation method, and confirmation timeframe. The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides market structure and breakout information for discretionary trading or EA development.
Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri