MT5 for Mobile App download links shows error

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Hi

I am trying to download Meta Trader 5 for Mobile App, but all the links for Android on GooglePlay link not found.

Screen shot attached for clear understanding.

Support will be highly appreciated.

Thanks

Files:
Temp.png  63 kb
 
No problem for me:
go to Google Play, type "Metatrader 5" in the search, click and install.

It may be related to geolocation ... but it is fine with my location for example.
 
Anil Varma:

Hi

I am trying to download Meta Trader 5 for Mobile App, but all the links for Android on GooglePlay link not found.

Screen shot attached for clear understanding.

Support will be highly appreciated.

Thanks

Where is the link you are using comes from ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Where is the link you are using comes from ?

Hi Alain

I used these links.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading

MetaTrader 5 mobile applications for iPhone/iPad and Android
MetaTrader 5 mobile applications for iPhone/iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader5.com
Mobile trading in MetaTrader 5 — Forex, stocks and futures can be traded anytime and anywhere. The installation of MetaTrader 5 for iOS or Android on your smartphone or tablet allows you to stay informed with financial information and conduct trade operations in financial markets 24 hours a day. The rich functionality of the MetaTrader 5...
Files:
Temp.png  138 kb
 
Sergey Golubev #:
No problem for me:
go to Google Play, type "Metatrader 5" in the search, click and install.

It may be related to geolocation ... but it is fine with my location for example.

Hi Sergey

Google shows app at attached, and they dont look genuine Meta Trader Mobile App...

 
Anil Varma #:

Hi Alain

I used these links.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading

When I click on the link you showed or on this link :

I get :


This is using Firefox on Windows 11 on a desktop computer.

 
Anil Varma #:

Hi Sergey

Google shows app at attached, and they dont look genuine Meta Trader Mobile App...

Try with "MT5".
 
Anil Varma #:

Hi Sergey

Google shows app at attached, and they dont look genuine Meta Trader Mobile App...

When I go to Google Play and search for "Metatrader 5" so I see the following (this screenshot is from my computer but it is exactly same on my Android phone):

 
  • MetaQuotes' mobile platforms are blocked in India, affecting a large investor base.
  • Regulatory actions against unregulated FX trading in the country may have led to this ban.
    •  
    MetaTrader Apps Removed from Indian Google Play Store
    MetaTrader Apps Removed from Indian Google Play Store
    • 2024.02.26
    • www.financemagnates.com
    The company behind the popular trading app MetaTrader is experiencing accessibility issues in India, which hosts 20% of the world's retail investors.
     
    Alain Verleyen #:
     

    Hi Alain

    Thanks a lot.

    This is what I also suspected but was not sure.

    Regards.

     
    Sergey Golubev #:

    When I go to Google Play and search for "Metatrader 5" so I see the following (this screenshot is from my computer but it is exactly same on my Android phone):

    Thanks Sergey

    Alain has cleared the doubts, the App is currently banned for Indian users.

    Regards.

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