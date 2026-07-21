How to save Expert like ex5 file ( mql5 program file ) not mq5.file ( mql5 source file )

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Hi i have problem with saving file that mql5 need for me to upload to market. Every time when i save it become ex5.file not mq5.file, what to do?
 

If you write some code in the MetaEditor and you save it, it will be saved as a mq4/5 file.

If you click the 'Compile' button and compile it, it will be saved as an ex4/5 file.

The file that you need to upload to the MQL5.com Market is an ex4/5 file and not the source code mq4/5 file.

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