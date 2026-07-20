Indicators: Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab
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Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab:
Value Area Levels is a session-based Value Area indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays Value Area High, Point of Control, and Value Area Low levels for the developing, previous, and historical profiles.
Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri