Indicators: Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab

New comment
 

Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab:

Value Area Levels is a session-based Value Area indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays Value Area High, Point of Control, and Value Area Low levels for the developing, previous, and historical profiles.

Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab

Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri

New comment