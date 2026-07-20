Discussing the article: "Algorithmic Arbitrage Trading Using Graph Theory"
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Check out the new article: Algorithmic Arbitrage Trading Using Graph Theory.
Arbitrage trading is one of the most interesting and technically complex strategies in financial markets. This strategy is based on exploiting temporary price discrepancies between different financial instruments or markets to make a profit with minimal risk. In the context of the Forex market, arbitrage is the search for and exploitation of cyclical currency exchange paths where the starting and ending currencies are the same, and the resulting exchange rate yields a profit after accounting for all transaction costs.
The principle of arbitrage is that a trader simultaneously buys and sells related financial instruments at different prices, locking in the difference as profit. For example, a classic triangular arbitrage might involve a cycle of USD → EUR → GBP → USD. If the product of the exchange rates in this chain exceeds one even after deducting spreads and commissions, then such a cycle becomes profitable.
It is important to understand that arbitrage opportunities in modern financial markets are extremely rare and short-lived. This is due to the high efficiency of the markets, the presence of algorithmic trading and the rapid dissemination of information. However, the use of modern technologies and properly configured algorithms can help identify and exploit such opportunities.
In this article, we will look at creating a fully functional Expert Advisor in MQL5 that can automatically detect arbitrage opportunities, calculate optimal position sizes, and manage risks through a position averaging system.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko