Experts: Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Trading Prototype
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Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Trading Prototype:
This release introduces a lightweight automated trading prototype built on top of the Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager framework. The framework allows traders to draw and manage their own supply and demand zones, while each zone maintains its own lifecycle, interaction history, and evolving state as market conditions change. The hybrid approach combines user-defined zones with automated monitoring, validation, and trade management. The strategy evaluates qualified zones through a structured decision process before generating trade actions. Detailed logging provides visibility into zone behaviour, allowing traders to study interactions and build their own approaches using the collected information.
Author: Francis Nyoike Thumbi