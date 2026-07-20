Discussing the article: "Monochronic Trading (Part 1): How to Detect Broker Timezone and DST in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Monochronic Trading (Part 1): How to Detect Broker Timezone and DST in MQL5.
This article series aims to find the optimal trading time for a given strategy. We do this by matching time and strategy parameters to identify historically profitable trading windows. If a trade moves as predicted only after you are stopped out, the issue is usually timing or stop-loss placement. Either your timing is inaccurate, or your stop-loss is poorly positioned. A feasible and intriguing solution is to coordinate your strategy with time, in a monochronic sense, by pairing one time window with a singular strategy and testing them together.
This insight led me to the work of anthropologist Edward Twitchell Hall Jr. and his concept of monochronic time, the idea that certain cultures view time as linear, scheduled, and compartmentalized. In monochronic cultures, people focus on one task at a time and organize their lives around fixed schedules and deadlines. Markets somewhat reflect this same structure. Institutional traders work defined hours. News releases follow calendars. Trading sessions have opening and closing procedures. Rather than creating a trading expert to trade whenever a setup appears, in this series, we will incorporate time awareness to enter a trade when probabilities are favorable based on time and schedule patterns.
Author: Kabelo Frans Mampa