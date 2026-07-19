Indicators: Volume Strength Compass / BhanuCodeLab
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Volume Strength Compass / BhanuCodeLab:
Volume Strength Compass is a volume-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that evaluates market activity using Relative Volume, candle body strength, close position, and volume intensity. The indicator classifies each candle into different volume conditions such as normal volume, low volume, high volume,climax volume, bullish effort, bearish effort, and absorption. The results are displayed using colored volume columns, background highlights, signal labels, an average-volume line, and a real-time dashboard. The indicator can use tick volume, real volume, or automatically select real volume when available. It also supports alerts on either the current live candle or after candle closure.
Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri