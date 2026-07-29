Indicators: SMMA Levels MTF / BhanuCodeLab
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SMMA Levels MTF / BhanuCodeLab:
SMMA Levels MTF is a multi-timeframe Smoothed Moving Average indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator calculates SMMA values from several selectable timeframes and displays them together on the current chart.
Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri