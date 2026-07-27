Indicators: Pivot SuperTrend / BhanuCodeLab

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Pivot SuperTrend / BhanuCodeLab:

Pivot SuperTrend BhanuCodeLab is a trend-following indicator that combines confirmed pivot points with an ATR-based trailing trend line to identify market direction, trend reversals, and potential BUY or SELL signals.

Pivot SuperTrend / BhanuCodeLab

Author: Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri

 
how can i get this good indicator, because i love pivot +atr 
 
Kaloka Tigas #:
how can i get this good indicator, because i love pivot +atr 
Look at the previous post with the link to this indicator (there is one link on this thread, and the thread is having two posts only so it is very difficult to miss this link for this indicator).
 
Kaloka Tigas #:
how can i get this good indicator, because i love pivot +atr 
It's available for free! Just follow the link in the first post, click download, and it should open your MT5 and install automatically. Let me know if you run into any issues.
 
How to get it
 
Ilham Mustakim #:
How to get it
Check the link in the first post.
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