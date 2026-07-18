Import backtest results to Myfxbook or FXBlue
Hello community,
Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?
Cheers,
Goodlifer
that is a 3rd party product and i am sure that a moderator will remove this thread soon, however, to answer your question to best of my ability, no i dont think you can anymore. "Once upon a time", you could, but not anymore. As ryan mentioned, there is a button that hints to such a feature, however, i tried it a couple years a go an it didnt do anything.
But there is no need for such a feature in myfxbook, as the ea publisher retrieves all the history of the account. As for the other one, i stopped using it 18 months ago after my accounts being 3k out; constantly. And their support denying that there was any issue.
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Hello community,
Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?
Cheers,
Goodlifer