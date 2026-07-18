Import backtest results to Myfxbook or FXBlue

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Hello community,


Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?


Cheers,


Goodlifer

 
Goodlifer:

Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?

If Myfxbook remains the same as it was years ago, you can upload your backtest results via the Systems tab in Myfxbook. (I haven't used Myfxbook in many years).

 
Goodlifer:

Hello community,


Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?


Cheers,


Goodlifer

Such question is off-topic for this forum. Ask on MyFxBook or FXBlue support.
 
Goodlifer:

Hello community,


Is it possible to import backtest results made by my EA to Myfxbook or FXBlue?


Cheers,


Goodlifer

that is a 3rd party product and i am sure that a moderator will remove this thread soon, however, to answer your question to best of my ability, no i dont think you can anymore. "Once upon a time", you could, but not anymore. As ryan mentioned, there is a button that hints to such a feature, however, i tried it a couple years a go an it didnt do anything.

But there is no need for such a feature in myfxbook, as the ea publisher retrieves all the history of the account. As for the other one, i stopped using it 18 months ago after my accounts being 3k out; constantly. And their support denying that there was any issue.

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