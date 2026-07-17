VPS refund

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Hi, i just buyed a vps but i didnt knew it did not support dll files. In the app it was it was not shown that there was a 24hr trial, so i did not use it.

Is there a way to have a refund since i buyed it 2 minutes ago ?


Thanks in advance.

 
Kaiji:

Hi, i just buyed a vps but i didnt knew it did not support dll files. In the app it was it was not shown that there was a 24hr trial, so i did not use it.

Is there a way to have a refund since i buyed it 2 minutes ago ?


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

getting a refund on a paid vps that you cancelled

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.06.19 13:19

If you cancel your MQL5 VPS subscription, the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes, there is no refund option.

You can use these free minutes in another trading account or MT4/5 platform when you try to subscribe to MQL5 VPS again.

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