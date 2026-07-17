Indicators: Rainbow Ranga - AKM

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Rainbow Ranga - AKM:

This indicator is essentially a GPS based on envelope as channel gauging and weather radar for the market wrapped into one. Instead of just giving you a bunch of lines to guess at, it calculates the mathematical "stretch" of the market and combines it with a multi-timeframe trend analysis to tell you exactly where you are.

Rainbow Ranga - AKM

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

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