Discussing the article: "Building a Synthetic Custom Symbol in MQL5 Using Multi-Symbol Price Averaging"
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Check out the new article: Building a Synthetic Custom Symbol in MQL5 Using Multi-Symbol Price Averaging.
This article shows how to build a synthetic custom symbol in MQL5 by averaging OHLC data from multiple instruments into a single derived price series. It covers symbol collection and validation, custom symbol creation and configuration, timestamp alignment, historical reconstruction, and lightweight live updates. The result is a reusable method for creating synthetic instruments suitable for correlation analysis, index-style modeling, indicator development, and strategy testing.
MetaTrader 5 displays each instrument as a separate symbol. This makes it harder to analyze how related markets move together. For instance, forex pairs are often correlated, but standard charts hide their combined behavior, limiting the trader’s ability to see overall market strength or shared direction. In this article, we will build a synthetic custom symbol in MQL5 by averaging price data from multiple forex pairs.
The goal is to create a single derived instrument that reflects the collective movement of selected markets. This synthetic symbol can be used for correlation analysis, index-style market modeling, and strategy development based on aggregated price action. We will achieve this by collecting OHLC data from multiple symbols, aligning their candle timestamps, and computing averaged values for each bar. The resulting price series will then be used to create and continuously update a custom symbol in MetaTrader 5, covering both historical reconstruction and real-time synchronization.
Author: ALGOYIN LTD