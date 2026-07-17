Discussing the article: "Trading Robot Based on a GPT Language Model"
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Check out the new article: Trading Robot Based on a GPT Language Model.
Before diving into the code, it is important to understand what TimeGPT works with. Financial markets produce data in the form of time series — a sequence of prices recorded at regular intervals, such as every hour. Market prices do not follow simple rules: they can skyrocket on news, slowly fall, or fluctuate for no apparent reason. TimeGPT's job is to find patterns in this data and predict how the price will change in 24 hours, which in market charting terms is called 24 bars.
Developing a model requires solving several problems. First, we need to determine how to store and process price data. Then we need to convert this data into a format the model can understand. Next, we need to design the model architecture so that it can find complex dependencies in the data. The model is then trained on historical data to learn how to make accurate predictions. Finally, it is important to optimize the model so that it runs quickly and does not require too much memory, given the limitations of the MetaTrader 5 platform. Now let's look at each of these steps, using the code from the TimeGPT_Fixed.mqh file.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko