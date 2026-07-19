Discussing the article: "Exponentially Weighted Covariance Matrix in MQL5: Building an Adaptive Correlation Monitor for Multi-Symbol EAs"
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Check out the new article: Exponentially Weighted Covariance Matrix in MQL5: Building an Adaptive Correlation Monitor for Multi-Symbol EAs.
This article builds a constant-memory EW covariance engine and a chart heatmap for monitoring cross-symbol correlations in MQL5. CEWCovariance updates in O(N²) time per bar and exposes covariance/correlation accessors; CHeatmapRenderer shows a five‑symbol matrix with values and colors. You will learn λ-to‑window mapping, how to set a meaningful min_obs warm‑up, and how to size the variance guard epsilon for real FX M1 data.
A multi-symbol EA managing correlated positions typically computes its correlation matrix over a fixed historical window and treats every observation inside that window as equally important. This approach has a concrete failure mode. When a correlation regime shifts — for instance, when two currencies that normally move together begin diverging after a central bank announcement — the fixed-window matrix can only incorporate new information as fast as old observations roll out. An EA using a 60-bar window needs all 60 bars to pass before pre-shift readings are fully replaced. During those 60 bars, position sizing and hedging decisions are based on a blended estimate that accurately represents neither the old regime nor the new one.
The operational cost is direct. A pair hedge built on a correlation of 0.85 that has since dropped to 0.30 is no longer a hedge. It is two positions the EA believes are offsetting but are not. Portfolio risk budgeting suffers the same problem: a lagging covariance matrix understates risk at exactly the moment risk is highest.
The solution is an estimator that updates on every bar, overweights recent data, and requires no history buffer. This article builds that estimator and packages it into three components:
Author: Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul