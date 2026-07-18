help
i keep getting error code
2026.07.17 06:08:17.828 MQL5 your CPU architecture does not allow to run the file 'ForexEA v2.2.ex5': AVX2 required, you have X64 only
exactly what it says. your computer cannot run that ea, unless it is recompiled in compiler version with X64.
avx2 is more recent, newer ability of newer computers.
i keep getting error code
2026.07.17 06:08:17.828 MQL5 your CPU architecture does not allow to run the file 'ForexEA v2.2.ex5': AVX2 required, you have X64 only
You can ask the source code owner to compile it using the "X64 Regular" method.
Or if you created the source code, you can change this option in MetaEditor and then recompile your source code.
Or you could buy a new computer 😄
AVX2 first delivery was in 2011.
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i keep getting error code
2026.07.17 06:08:17.828 MQL5 your CPU architecture does not allow to run the file 'ForexEA v2.2.ex5': AVX2 required, you have X64 only