Discussing the article: "N-BEATS Network-Based Forex EA"
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Check out the new article: N-BEATS Network-Based Forex EA.
Researchers from Element AI proposed a fundamentally new approach to forecasting back in 2019. Instead of modifying existing RNN or CNN architectures, they asked a fundamental question: which architecture is ideal for forecasting tasks?
N-BEATS is based on the principle of time series decomposition. Imagine a musical composition: instead of trying to predict the next note based on the overall sound, we analyze the melody, rhythm, and harmony separately, and then synthesize a prediction. Similarly, N-BEATS decomposes the time series into trend, seasonal fluctuations, and residual patterns.
The architecture uses residual learning, where each block not only makes a forward prediction but also explains the history. If the explanation is inaccurate, the error is passed on to the next block. It is reminiscent of a detective investigation: each investigator explains part of the evidence and passes on unresolved questions to a colleague.
The critical advantage of N-BEATS is interpretability. Unlike the black box of conventional neural networks, the architecture can reveal what role the trend plays in the forecast, and what role seasonal fluctuations play. For a trader, this means understanding not only what will happen, but also why.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko