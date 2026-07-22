Indicators: External Range Liquidity ERL Market Structure
Fantastic... Please can you add an alert?
A signal for each of LL, HL, HH, LH, and Sweep would be great. But only at the time of release.
After closer observation, I believe that the alarm should be triggered only after the signal is confirmed by a line.
Phantastic tool, really GREAT! Thank you for the work you spent on it ♥
Thank You. Much Appreciated.
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External Range Liquidity ERL Market Structure:
External Range Liquidity ERL is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed specifically for traders utilizing Price Action and Smart Money Concepts. This indicator automatically maps the Market Structure and identifies areas where liquidity has been taken, known as a Liquidity Sweep.
Author: Robby Suhendrawan