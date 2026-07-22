Indicators: External Range Liquidity ERL Market Structure

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External Range Liquidity ERL Market Structure:

External Range Liquidity ERL is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed specifically for traders utilizing Price Action and Smart Money Concepts. This indicator automatically maps the Market Structure and identifies areas where liquidity has been taken, known as a Liquidity Sweep.

External Range Liquidity ERL Market Structure

Author: Robby Suhendrawan

 
Fantastic... Please can you add an alert?
 
Meta2 #:
Fantastic... Please can you add an alert?
Under what conditions do you want the alert to trigger?
 
A signal for each of LL, HL, HH, LH, and Sweep would be great. But only at the time of release.
 
After closer observation, I believe that the alarm should be triggered only after the signal is confirmed by a line.
 
Phantastic tool, really GREAT! Thank you for the work you spent on it ♥
 
Sya #:
Phantastic tool, really GREAT! Thank you for the work you spent on it ♥
You are welcome
 
Thank You. Much Appreciated.
 
SKRAM #:
Thank You. Much Appreciated.
You are welcome Brother :)
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