Discussing the article: "Persistence Entropy as a Market Regime Indicator in MQL5"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: Persistence Entropy as a Market Regime Indicator in MQL5.
This article turns the verified TDA pipeline into a live MQL5 indicator. It reduces each price window to two persistence-entropy lines (H0 and H1), computes a normalized loop-strength metric with an adaptive percentile band, and places fade marks only when loop strength is high and price hits a window extreme. You can attach the indicator, read six buffers from an Expert Advisor, and tune key window, ranking, and performance parameters.
Fig. 1. The indicator on a live chart. The lower window holds the H1 and H0 persistence-entropy lines. The arrows on the main chart mark the fade events described later.
The figure above is the finished product. The lower window carries two lines, the H1 persistence entropy and the H0 persistence entropy, each computed from the persistence diagram of the last N closes. The arrows on the price pane mark the moments where the loop-strength regime is high and price has just stretched to an extreme of its window.
Everything in that picture comes from the same Compute call the series has been building toward. The lines are two scalars pulled from each diagram. The arrows are a small decision layer on top of a third scalar. That is what this article delivers. The rest explains how each number is produced and how the indicator stays responsive while doing it.
Author: Hammad Dilber