CAnnot Withdraw funds from My MQL5 account
Only the Service Desk can help with that.
Greetings Zenzo only service desk may give you an answer but if they can't they will just wait until they can because it is most likely a Geography problem be it temporarily or not ,You'd have to try a work around with other accounts or bank apps etc . Search about the solutions people in your geographical area do to resolve the issue .
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Im a registerd seller and I cannot withdraw funds from my account. I partially withdrew funds from the sale of my EA and left some money in the Account. Yesterday I tried to withdraw it but I did not recieve an SMS then I tried to change number to my other phone but then when I came back to withdrwaw the funds the website registered cannot withdraw funds because I have no funds, yet clearly the plartform records indicate I have not withdrawn the funds. I cannot contact the service desk as of now because I have a pending Issue that has not been resolved yet with one of my Free indicators which was hidden from the market by moderators because it shared an execution engine with a paid much more advanced one. I have since changed the execution engine on the paid indicators and now the very popular free indicator is a completely different product from the paid ones and so all products , ( Free and Paid) are now in compliance with the rules. This issue has been pending for a week and I'm not sure how long it will be pending until my new withdrawal issue can be lodged and resolved, apparently one can only alert the platform one issue at a time... If anyone can help, please kindly do help... Thank you in advance