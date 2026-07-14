Discussing the article: "Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5.
This article develops a rule-based daily pivot point indicator in MQL5 that uses the previous trading day's high, low, and close values to generate pivot, support, and resistance levels. It details historical data retrieval, pivot computation, chart object management, configurable label rendering, and automatic level updates as new trading days begin. The completed indicator displays multiple historical pivot sessions on the main chart for technical analysis on daily and lower timeframes.
It is crucial to understand what we are developing and the actions necessary to do it before starting the actual implementation in MQL5. A well-defined implementation plan guarantees that every component is built methodically and helps us divide the project into smaller, more manageable tasks. In this section, we will examine the structure of the traditional daily pivot point indicator and outline the step-by-step process we will follow.
What We Are Building
In this project, we will build a traditional daily pivot point indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and displays key market levels directly on the main chart. The indicator will plot the central Pivot Point (P), three resistance levels (R1, R2, R3), and three support levels (S1, S2, S3). These levels will be drawn automatically at the start of each trading day, removing the need for manual calculations and chart drawing. The indicator will also allow multiple historical pivot sessions to be displayed so traders can easily analyze how price reacts around previous key levels.
Author: ALGOYIN LTD