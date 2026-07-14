Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
I cant withdraw my earning, I have tried contacting the support team yet I see no response its been almost 2 weeks now, what will I do
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The service desk only can deal with it.
- If the ticket was already opened so please wait.
- If not so use the following - look at the bottom of this page for "Contacts and requests", and try to bypass the chatbot to create a ticket to the service desk.
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