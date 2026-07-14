Indicators: Alpha Beta Trend + Dashboard - AKM

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Alpha Beta Trend + Dashboard - AKM:

Variable Configurations to TestScalper Setup: Try an $\alpha$ of 0.45 and a $\beta$ of 0.12. The dashboard cells will flash changes rapidly, reacting instantly to short-term pullbacks.Swing Configuration: Lower the values to an $\alpha$ of 0.15 and a $\beta$ of 0.02. The matrix cells will stabilize, ignoring intraday market noise and preserving a clear view of macroscopic trends.

Alpha Beta Trend + Dashboard - AKM

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

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