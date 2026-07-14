Code Base submission stuck at 80% after 7 days — no feedback
Andreas Markus Junius:
The submission is still showing 80% progress and has not been published. My MQL5 profile shows zero published indicators.
The submission is still showing 80% progress and has not been published. My MQL5 profile shows zero published indicators.
It would help if you can post a screenshot of your CodeBase submisssion page at 80%.
In my experience, 80% is usually where the validation temporarily stalls right before jumping to 100%. The fact that your validation didn't make the jump makes me suspect that that something is lacking in your other submission content.
Andreas Markus Junius:I think that you don't have any around that much time in order to post in the codebase.
Hello MQL5 Support Team,
I submitted an indicator to the MQL5 Code Base on July 6th, 2026, and I have not received any feedback since then (7 days).
Submission details:
- Product name: Extended Moving Average Indicator
- Author account: Andreas Junius
- Submitted: July 6th, 2026
- Validation result: PASSED — zero errors on all 4 test symbols
(EURUSD H1, XAUUSD D1, GBPUSD M30, EURUSD M1)
The submission is still showing 80% progress and has not been published. My MQL5 profile shows zero published indicators.
Could you please check the status of my submission and let me know if any action is required on my end?
Thank you very much.
Best regards
Andreas Junius
Hello MQL5 Support Team,
I submitted an indicator to the MQL5 Code Base on July 6th, 2026, and I have not received any feedback since then (7 days).
Submission details:
- Product name: Extended Moving Average Indicator
- Author account: Andreas Junius
- Submitted: July 6th, 2026
- Validation result: PASSED — zero errors on all 4 test symbols
(EURUSD H1, XAUUSD D1, GBPUSD M30, EURUSD M1)
The submission is still showing 80% progress and has not been published. My MQL5 profile shows zero published indicators.
Could you please check the status of my submission and let me know if any action is required on my end?
Thank you very much.
Best regards
Andreas Junius
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I submitted an indicator to the MQL5 Code Base on July 6th, 2026, and I have not received any feedback since then (7 days).
Submission details:
- Product name: Extended Moving Average Indicator
- Author account: Andreas Junius
- Submitted: July 6th, 2026
- Validation result: PASSED — zero errors on all 4 test symbols
(EURUSD H1, XAUUSD D1, GBPUSD M30, EURUSD M1)
The submission is still showing 80% progress and has not been published. My MQL5 profile shows zero published indicators.
Could you please check the status of my submission and let me know if any action is required on my end?
Thank you very much.
Best regards
Andreas Junius