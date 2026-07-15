how to backtest faster
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
I have to guesstimate that you're testing on real ticks. If that's the case, then I agree with Michael Charles Schefe's Post #2.
If your EA controls for OHLC prices only, then testing on OHLC data would be more like 3 minutes. I do this routinely with custom charts.
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EAs : Don't do per tick what you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts, and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal has changed. (In MT5 capture the deal out)
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
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Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run).
How to do your lookbacks correctly. (2016)
3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - MQL5 Articles. (2011)
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
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