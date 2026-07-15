how to backtest faster

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my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
 
gvr321:
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
Agent farming
 
gvr321:
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
thats great. i would expect 10 years backtest to take much longer than a measely 3 days.
 
gvr321:
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?

I have to guesstimate that you're testing on real ticks. If that's the case, then I agree with Michael Charles Schefe's Post #2.

If your EA controls for OHLC prices only, then testing on OHLC data would be more like 3 minutes. I do this routinely with custom charts.

 
gvr321how to speed up backtesting?

  1. EAs : Don't do per tick what you can do per bar, or on open.
    If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts, and you recalculate.)
    If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal has changed. (In MT5 capture the deal out)
              How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

  2. Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run).
              How to do your lookbacks correctly. (2016)
              3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - MQL5 Articles. (2011)
    Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)

 
Use the built-in profiler to find bottlenecks in your code, then fix them - it's very common approach to speed up a program by 100-1000+ times.
 
gvr321:
my MT5 is taking 3days time backtest 10year data under viewing mode and under non-viewing mode its taking 13hours? how to speed up backtesting?
The best method I know is to use a tool integrated into MT5 called rikdomchart. it works for manual trading and also significantly speeds up testing by using a different engine designed to address MT5's performance issues.
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